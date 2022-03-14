Texton to invest R75.5m in asset acquisitions in the US
The company is targeting multifamily assets which provide stable income-generating returns
14 March 2022 - 14:10
UPDATED 14 March 2022 - 17:30
JSE-listed Texton Property Fund will invest $5m (R75.5m) into acquiring multifamily assets, select industrial, office and hotel investments in the US over a three-year period.
A multifamily asset is a residential property with more than one housing unit: duplexes, townhouses and apartment complexes are good examples of these properties...
