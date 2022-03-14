Companies / Property Texton to invest R75.5m in asset acquisitions in the US The company is targeting multifamily assets which provide stable income-generating returns B L Premium

JSE-listed Texton Property Fund will invest $5m (R75.5m) into acquiring multifamily assets, select industrial, office and hotel investments in the US over a three-year period.

A multifamily asset is a residential property with more than one housing unit: duplexes, townhouses and apartment complexes are good examples of these properties...