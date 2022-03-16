NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Growthpoint lifts its interim dividend
Business Day TV talks to Growthpoint group CEO Norbert Sasse
16 March 2022 - 20:04
Growthpoint has managed to reward shareholders, despite a slump in activity in the office property market. The landlord has lifted its interim dividend by 5% to 62c, as the operating environment in the retail and industrial sectors gained momentum. Business Day TV discussed the company’s performance with group CEO Norbert Sasse.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.