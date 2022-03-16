Companies / Property

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Growthpoint lifts its interim dividend

Business Day TV talks to Growthpoint group CEO Norbert Sasse

16 March 2022 - 20:04
Norbert Sasse, Growthpoint Properties CEO. SUPPLIED
Norbert Sasse, Growthpoint Properties CEO. SUPPLIED

Growthpoint has managed to reward shareholders, despite a slump in activity in the office property market. The landlord has lifted its interim dividend by 5% to 62c, as the operating environment in the retail and industrial sectors gained momentum. Business Day TV discussed the company’s performance with group CEO Norbert Sasse.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Growthpoint lifts interim dividend but bemoans lack of infrastructure spend

However, Growthpoint’s office market remains difficult, with vacancies rising to a record 21.2%
Companies
10 hours ago

WATCH: Sun International swings to profit

Business Day TV speaks to Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: How Absa has benefited from SA’s economic recovery

Business Day TV speaks to Absa CEO Jason Quinn
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Failed statehood top risk in Irmsa report

Michael Avery and guests talk about the Irmsa report  and how we tackle the scourge of corruption
Companies
2 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Meta defends decision to kick GovChat off WhatsApp
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Naspers and Prosus on track for record days as ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
RMI to swap JSE listing with Outsurance in ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Prosus loses top spot on JSE equities list after ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Old Mutual hikes premiums as it seeks to cushion ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Growthpoint lifts interim dividend but bemoans lack of infrastructure spend

Companies / Property

Super-regional malls are back in vogue, says Liberty Two Degrees CEO Amelia ...

Companies / Property

Texton to invest R75.5m in asset acquisitions in the US

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.