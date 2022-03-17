Companies / Property Resilient ups interim dividend as malls in mining towns do well Vacancy rates low but results show some property owners are under pressure B L Premium

Shopping mall owner Resilient will pay out an increased dividend for its half-year to December as its malls in mining and agricultural towns continue to thrive and it boasts a vacancy rate of just more than 2%.

The real estate investment trust’s (Reit’s) dividend of R2.26 a share is up 11.3% compared with the same period previously...