Schroders head of real estate Duncan Owen to step down

Owen will step down at the end of December but will serve in an advisory role at the investment manager

21 July 2020 - 14:11 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/NDUL

Duncan Owen, global head of real estate at investment manager Schroders, is set to step down at the end of December after more than eight years in the position.

From January 2021, Owen will act as a special advisor to the company. He assumed the position of global head of real estate in January 2012.

JSE-listed Schroder European Real Estate Trust (Sereit), a Schroders’ trust that was launched in December 2015, said in a statement on Tuesday that its board will “continue to monitor the situation”.

“The company’s investment strategy and asset management objectives remain unchanged,” the statement read.

In afternoon trade on Tuesday, Sereit’s share price was unchanged at R14.81, having fallen 29.24% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

