Companies / Property Optimistic Schroder increases its rent collection BL PREMIUM

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (Sereit), which gives SA investors exposure to West European cities, says its rent collection and value of its portfolio improved in the three months to end-September, the latter partially driven by new lettings.

Sereit acts as a rand hedge for SA investors who want to invest in exposure to European commercial real estate, and had a portfolio valued at €268.6m (R5bn) at the end of September. This rose 2.8% to €276.1m at the end of December, the group said in an update...