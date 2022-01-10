Value of Schroder’s reit assets rise, with 96% rental collection
The valuation increase was driven by growth in its income stream across its property portfolio
10 January 2022 - 12:29
Schroder European real-estate investment trust (Sereit) has reported an increase in the valuation of its diversified property assets for the period ending December 2021 thanks to strong growth in income from offices, retail and logistics assets. The company managed to collect 96% of rental due for the period.
Sereit with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE, said the diversified and quality of individual assets had worked well for the group...
