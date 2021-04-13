Europe-focused Schroder says rent collection is picking up
About 93% of rent due for the quarter ended March has been collected
13 April 2021 - 11:07
Schroder European real estate investment trust (Sereit) says it has improved rent collection in the three months to end-March, though it is facing headwinds regarding its shopping centre in Seville, Spain.
The group said in a trading update on Tuesday that about 93% of rent due for the quarter ended March has been collected, ahead of the 89% collected in the previous two quarters...
