Europe-focused Schroder says rent collection is picking up About 93% of rent due for the quarter ended March has been collected

Schroder European real estate investment trust (Sereit) says it has improved rent collection in the three months to end-March, though it is facing headwinds regarding its shopping centre in Seville, Spain.

The group said in a trading update on Tuesday that about 93% of rent due for the quarter ended March has been collected, ahead of the 89% collected in the previous two quarters...