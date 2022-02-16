Companies / Property Investec Property unveils R6bn Durban logistics hub The company is redeveloping the old Corobrik site near Umhlanga to tap growing demand for warehousing facilities B L Premium

Investec Property will spend more than R6bn to redevelop the old Corobrik site north of Durban into a logistics and distribution hub to tap the growing demand for warehousing facilities.

When complete, The Brickworks will measure more than 450,000m² of gross lettable area, making it one of the largest logistics and business parks in KwaZulu-Natal...