Growthpoint to double its asset management business in five years The equity light business model, started six years ago, is fast gaining traction

With a challenging and muted economic growth in SA, Growthpoint Properties, the largest listed property group in the country is confident that growth will come from its asset management business more than its core business.

The asset management business, which was established six years ago, has three unlisted funds — Lango, healthcare and student accommodation funds valued at about R15.5bn. The company intends doubling this in five years through acquisitions and developments...