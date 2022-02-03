Companies / Property Government must talk less and do more, says Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse Deal with rotten state-owned enterprises and create a conducive environment for businesses B L Premium

A week ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation speech, the head of SA’s largest listed property group called on the government to speak less and do more to boost confidence in the economy, starting with the prosecution of those implicated by the Zondo commission.

“There has to be real, demonstrable action,” Growthpoint Properties CEO Norbert Sasse said in an interview at the company’s offices in Sandton. “We’ve seen part 1 and 2 of the Zondo report into state capture. What’s needed now is action taken against perpetrators, and for the government to act rather than keep making promises.”..