Companies / Property Flexible offices head for the suburbs B L Premium

The coronavirus pandemic has had the positive effect of boosting flexible workspaces in the commercial property sector, with many big corporates and businesses now opting to set up offices close to where their workforces live.

Flexible workspaces enable occupiers to choose efficiently designed office solutions catering for individuals wanting co-working areas or small offices, to large corporates seeking to reduce occupancy costs and enhance collaborations...