Growthpoint announces R200m office park conversion into apartments Bedfordview project in partnership with Setso Property Fund and BlackBrick Club will help landlord offset rising office vacancies

Growthpoint Properties will convert its Riverwoods Office Park in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, into residential units, as SA’s biggest landlord seeks to offset the glut in office space by capitalising on the growing need for homes.

The R200m project sees Growthpoint teaming up with black-owned Setso Property Fund and BlackBrick Club to convert the 35,000m² site at St Andrews, a predominantly residential area, into more than 250 apartments at a cost of R200m...