Companies / Property Tie-up of Fairvest and Arrowhead cleared for take-off The property companies will trade under a new name on the JSE on January 26 B L Premium

Fairvest Property Holdings and Arrowhead Properties have ticked all the boxes for their tie-up, they said on Tuesday, setting the stage for the creation of a mid-sized JSE-listed property company worth about R21bn.

The merger, first announced in May 2021, hands investors a sizeable real estate investment trust (Reit) focused on the low-end shopping centre market, which remains more resilient in an industry facing an onslaught from the online shopping sector. ..