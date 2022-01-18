Companies / Property

Tie-up of Fairvest and Arrowhead cleared for take-off

The property companies will trade under a new name on the JSE on January 26

18 January 2022 - 21:47 Denise Mhlanga

Fairvest Property Holdings and Arrowhead Properties have ticked all the boxes for their tie-up, they said on Tuesday, setting the stage for the creation of a mid-sized JSE-listed property company worth about R21bn. 

The merger, first announced in May 2021, hands investors a sizeable real estate investment trust (Reit) focused on the low-end shopping centre market, which remains more resilient in an  industry facing an onslaught from the online shopping sector.    ..

