New property firm aReit Prop eyes JSE listing

Cape Town-based, aReit Prop Ltd will list as a real estate investment trust (Reit) on the main board of the JSE in February.

The company, which initially focused on hospitality and medical sectors, plans to look for other long-term nonsector-specific lease opportunities and assets. With vast knowledge of the hospitality sector, aReit sees opportunities in an industry that needs assistance, the company told Business Day...