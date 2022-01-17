Companies / Property Footfall exceeded national average over December period, says Capital & Regional The company’s strategy to focus on convenience and community malls providing non-discretionary goods and services is paying off B L Premium

UK-based real estate investment trust (Reit) Capital & Regional, says its strategy of focusing on convenience and community shopping centres is effective as operational performance and total occupancies improve.

In its trading update on Monday, the company said December foot traffic increased 33% on 2020, outperforming the national index by 13%, and representing nearly 74% of footfall for the same period in 2019. ..