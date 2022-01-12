Companies / Property COMMERCIAL PROPERTY Municipal worker pension fund buys Nicolway centre for R1.1bn Black-owned property investor, manager and developer Akani Properties has been on an acquisition trail as landlords offload assets B L Premium

Black-owned property investor, manager and developer, Akani Properties has acquired the Nicolway shopping centre in Sandton for R1.1bn on behalf of its client, the Municipal Employees Pension Fund (MEPF).

The MEPF took registration of the property on December 15 following approval by competition authorities. The acquisition includes Nicolway’s retail centre, the Decathlon Sport Hub retail component and Nicolway West offices...