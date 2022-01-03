Companies / Property International Workplace Group to expand its flexible offices in SA Serviced office space provider will grow its network through franchising of its various brands B L Premium

With growing demand for flexible workplaces globally, the International Workplace Group (IWG) plans to expand its network in SA through franchising.

London Stock Exchange-listed, IWG (formerly Regus) is one of the world’s largest workspace networks which provides serviced offices under various brands including Regus, Signature, SPACES and HQ. The company has more than two-million office users, over 3,300 flexible workspaces globally with presence in over 120 countries and growing...