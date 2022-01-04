Companies / Property Nepi Rockcastle names interim CEO and CFO The two executives will commence on February 1 after the resignations of the current CEO and CFO B L Premium

Premier real-estate company Nepi Rockcastle has appointed its COO, Rudiger Dany, and the deputy CFO, Eliza Predoiu, as interim CEO and acting CFO of the company, respectively.

Dany and Predoiu will succeed Alexandru Morar and Mirela Covasa who, after 15 years and 10 years of service with the company, will resign from their positions as CEO and CFO with effect from February 1...