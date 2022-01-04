Nepi Rockcastle names interim CEO and CFO
The two executives will commence on February 1 after the resignations of the current CEO and CFO
04 January 2022 - 12:02
Premier real-estate company Nepi Rockcastle has appointed its COO, Rudiger Dany, and the deputy CFO, Eliza Predoiu, as interim CEO and acting CFO of the company, respectively.
Dany and Predoiu will succeed Alexandru Morar and Mirela Covasa who, after 15 years and 10 years of service with the company, will resign from their positions as CEO and CFO with effect from February 1...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now