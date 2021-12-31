Logistics and lower-end residential looking good in 2022, analysts say
Quality industrial assets, low to mid-market residential as well as small convenient retail centres appear to be the best bets for 2022
31 December 2021 - 14:00
Higher-end industrial property, such as logistics facilities, factories and warehouses, are expected to continue to outperform in 2022, according to property experts, while SA’s lower-end residential market also looks set for good returns.
Though Covid-19 and other challenges such as constraints on office rentals should continue to put pressure on many landlords, SA still offers opportunities, analysts say. This includes assets up for sale from those still struggling, such as the office sector, but also opportunity if investors pick the right area. ..
