Companies / Property Property stocks set for another good year as economy improves further B L Premium

The R384bn listed property sector is set to improve distributions in 2022 as the Covid-19 relief it has granted tenants wears off and payout ratios rise.

In 2021, the SA listed property index (Sapy) gained the most in nine years, up 25.65%, marking a partial recovery from a slump of 38.61% in 2020 that was the biggest since the index was created in 2004. It took the biggest pounding in early 2020 when Covid-19 first struck, closing down much of the economy and costing the sector billions in rent...