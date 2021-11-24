Arrowhead Properties focuses on keeping tenants to ride Covid-19 storm
Company received R1bn from property sales in the year to end-September, bolstering its balance sheet
24 November 2021 - 19:31
Arrowhead Properties, which owns a portfolio of retail, office and industrial assets valued at R8.2bn, is looking to extract value from its slimmed down portfolio by focusing on tenant retention.
The Covid-19 pandemic has hit landlords hard as they have lost income when providing rental relief to struggling tenants, many of whom were forced to close their businesses during the various lockdown restrictions. In addition, the office market has been especially sensitive to the work from home trend, besides the long-running challenge of oversupply...
