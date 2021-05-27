Property consolidation: let the M&A begin
Buyouts are building up as property companies with strong balance sheets go bargain hunting
27 May 2021 - 05:00
After an uneventful two years on the corporate action front, mergers & acquisitions activity among property stocks is hotting up.
The timing is opportune as Covid-induced income and valuation losses have created a number of cheap takeover targets for those with healthy balance sheets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now