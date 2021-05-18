Fairvest aims to buy half of Arrowhead Properties

Fairvest, the landlord which owns malls in small towns and townships, says it will acquire 50.1% of competitor Arrowhead Properties in a merger that will create a mid-sized JSE-listed property company worth as much as R8bn.
Should the proposed merger proceed, the combined business is likely to become an attractive specialist property group operating in a resilient low-end shopping centre market, and may result in improved earnings as well as increased liquidity. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now