Companies / Property Fairvest aims to buy half of Arrowhead Properties BL PREMIUM

Fairvest, the landlord which owns malls in small towns and townships, says it will acquire 50.1% of competitor Arrowhead Properties in a merger that will create a mid-sized JSE-listed property company worth as much as R8bn.

Should the proposed merger proceed, the combined business is likely to become an attractive specialist property group operating in a resilient low-end shopping centre market, and may result in improved earnings as well as increased liquidity. ..