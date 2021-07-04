Companies / Property Listed property topped investment classes in first half as lockdowns eased BL PREMIUM

The listed property sector was the best-performing asset class in the first half of 2021 as lockdown regulations eased and investors regained faith in the R380bn sector.

The all property index rallied 20%, including share price and dividend returns, recovering off a low base in 2020, when it fell about 35%. This was while equities mustered a 13.2% total return, bonds 5% and cash 1.8%...