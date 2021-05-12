Companies Company comment Rebosis talks of a mysterious deal to help cut its debt Investors do not know what the deal will entail and if Rebosis will sell flagship assets BL PREMIUM

Rebosis Property Fund continues to provide its investors with more questions than answers.

The company, led by founder and CEO Sisa Ngebulana, on Tuesday released financial results for the six months to end-February in which it said it was confident it would cut its worrying debt through the help of a mysterious deal. ..