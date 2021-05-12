Company comment
Rebosis talks of a mysterious deal to help cut its debt
Investors do not know what the deal will entail and if Rebosis will sell flagship assets
12 May 2021 - 20:50
Rebosis Property Fund continues to provide its investors with more questions than answers.
The company, led by founder and CEO Sisa Ngebulana, on Tuesday released financial results for the six months to end-February in which it said it was confident it would cut its worrying debt through the help of a mysterious deal. ..
