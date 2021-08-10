Companies / Property

Investec Property Fund’s Sam Hackner has died

The cause of death has not been made public

10 August 2021 - 21:36
Sam Hackner. Picture: INVESTEC
Sam Hackner. Picture: INVESTEC

Non-executive chair of Investec Property Fund (IPF)  Sam Hackner passed away on Saturday, August 7.

IPF said in a statement on Monday that Hackner’s death was a huge loss for the company and Investec Group.

“Sam was appointed chair of the fund when it listed in April 2011. He endeared himself to everybody who was fortunate to work with him. His values, passion and clarity of thought became entrenched into the fabric of the business, proving invaluable and contributing to the success and growth of the fund for over 10 years,” it said.

The cause of death has not been made public.

Hackner retired as an executive at Investec in 2016 where he had built and led several businesses, most notably Investec Private Bank and the Investec Property Group, which he ran for 38 years.

“The fund and the property industry have lost one of SA’s sharpest minds, an icon, a dealmaker extraordinaire, a dear friend, a mentor and so much more. Sam will not only be remembered as an industry doyen and fearless leader, but also as a fanatical family man and a huge spirit of generosity,” IPF said.

OBITUARY: Former BDFM publisher Nathi Maramnco has died

Tributes  pour in following the death of former Business Day and Financial Mail  publisher and COO
National
1 day ago

OBITUARY: Johan van Zyl: built Toyota SA into powerhouse | 1958-2021

The growth of the South African economy drove him at least as much as the growth of Toyota
Business
3 days ago

Death of a talented man

The advertising industry has lost another high-profile personality — Ogilvy executive creative director Molefi Thulo
News & Insights
5 days ago

Caldera Energy CEO Thabo Kgogo dies of Covid-19

Petroleum engineer contracted the coronavirus two weeks ago and had been in hospital
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
AngloGold Ashanti’s woes could deepen as gold ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Large investors demand seats on board at York ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Laurium Capital launches new global equity fund
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Life Healthcare favoured among SA’s listed ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Patrice Motsepe and Absa launch green energy fund
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Ninety One’s Steve Watson dies of apparent heart attack

Companies / Financial Services

Coronation chair Shams Pather dies of Covid-19

Companies / Financial Services

Condolences pour in for ‘committed son of African soil’

National

OBITUARY: Jabu Mabuza leaves indelible mark on SA’s heart

National

Pierre van Tonder: driver of Spur's growth and a true gentleman | 1959-2021

Opinion

Shaun Liebenberg: An adaptive, consistent leader has been lost

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.