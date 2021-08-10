Investec Property Fund’s Sam Hackner has died

Non-executive chair of Investec Property Fund (IPF) Sam Hackner passed away on Saturday, August 7.

IPF said in a statement on Monday that Hackner’s death was a huge loss for the company and Investec Group.

“Sam was appointed chair of the fund when it listed in April 2011. He endeared himself to everybody who was fortunate to work with him. His values, passion and clarity of thought became entrenched into the fabric of the business, proving invaluable and contributing to the success and growth of the fund for over 10 years,” it said.

The cause of death has not been made public.

Hackner retired as an executive at Investec in 2016 where he had built and led several businesses, most notably Investec Private Bank and the Investec Property Group, which he ran for 38 years.

“The fund and the property industry have lost one of SA’s sharpest minds, an icon, a dealmaker extraordinaire, a dear friend, a mentor and so much more. Sam will not only be remembered as an industry doyen and fearless leader, but also as a fanatical family man and a huge spirit of generosity,” IPF said.