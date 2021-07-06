Coronation chair Shams Pather dies of Covid-19
Veteran of the investment industry succumbs to Covid-19 after long battle with pancreatic cancer
06 July 2021 - 19:39
Coronation Fund Managers announced that its chair, Saamsodein “Shams” Pather, passed away on Monday from complications related to Covid-19.
“He was an industry icon and a highly regarded and respected director who served on the boards of several SA-listed companies throughout his long career,” Coronation said in a Sens statement on Tuesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now