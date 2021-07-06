Companies / Financial Services Coronation chair Shams Pather dies of Covid-19 Veteran of the investment industry succumbs to Covid-19 after long battle with pancreatic cancer BL PREMIUM

Coronation Fund Managers announced that its chair, Saamsodein “Shams” Pather, passed away on Monday from complications related to Covid-19.

“He was an industry icon and a highly regarded and respected director who served on the boards of several SA-listed companies throughout his long career,” Coronation said in a Sens statement on Tuesday...