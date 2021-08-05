News & Insights

Death of a talented man

05 August 2021 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/MONTICELLO
The advertising industry has lost another high-profile personality — Ogilvy executive creative director Molefi Thulo, who has died of Covid-related complications.

During the decade he spent with the group Thulo found magic, the agency says, in people, in brands and in the most challenging briefs.

He produced some of SA’s and Ogilvy’s most awarded work, for such clients as KFC, Lucozade, Coca-Cola, DStv, AB InBev, Philips and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Thulo made it to the top of the global ad industry, winning multiple awards, and was a respected industry leader, sitting on festival juries and industry bodies.

