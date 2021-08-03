Companies / Energy Caldera Energy CEO Thabo Kgogo dies of Covid-19 Petroleum engineer contracted the coronavirus two weeks ago and had been in hospital

Thabo Kgogo, a former SacOil CEO and interim Group Five head, has died at the age of 45 from Covid-19 related complications.

A petroleum engineer by training, Kgogo obtained a BSc in chemical engineering from the University of Cape Town, and his masters and doctorate in petroleum engineering from Imperial College, University of London...