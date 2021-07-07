Ninety One’s Steve Watson dies of apparent heart attack
Investment marketing director joined the company in 2001 when it was known as Investec Asset Management
07 July 2021 - 13:52
Ninety One, the asset manager spun out of Investec in March 2020, said its investment marketing director for Africa, Steve Watson, died last Friday.
Watson, who joined the company in 2001 when it was known as Investec Asset Management, is believed to have suffered a heart attack, according to colleague Kotie Basson, Ninety One’s head of marketing. Before joining Ninety One, Watson had worked for Coronation Fund Managers since 1994...
