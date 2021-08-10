National Top court lacks power to allow IEC to postpone polls, says Casac Amendment of constitution required, which can only be effected by parliament BL PREMIUM

The Constitutional Court has no jurisdiction to permit the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to defer the elections to next year, said the lobby group Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac).

Granting the IEC permission to hold municipal elections beyond the constitutionally required 90-day expiry date of the five year term for municipal councils would amount to amending the constitution, which exceeds the powers of the Constitutional Court, Casac said. ..