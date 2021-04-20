COMPANY COMMENT
High-quality property is ripe for the PIC-king
20 April 2021 - 18:11
SA’s largest investor, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), has an opportunity to buy high-quality property assets, which barely ever go up for sale, on the relative cheap.
The group can build a large direct property portfolio with a look to listing a fund in a few years’ time, long after Covid-19 and when the economy has achieved strong momentum again. Many of the listed real-estate investment trusts (Reits) are trying to sell assets currently to bring down their loan-to-value (LTV) ratios. LTVs measure a property stock’s debt relative to the size of its assets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now