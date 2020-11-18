Indluplace ‘in decent shape’ to get through expected tough year
Property fund confident that as economy picks up its performance will improve
18 November 2020 - 20:45
Indluplace Properties, the first residential-focused property fund to list on the main board of the JSE in 2015, is hoping that a strong balance sheet will help it through an expected tough market in 2021.
The company, which has a portfolio of 9,668 rental units worth R3.8bn in lower- to middle-income areas including Randburg, Rosettenville and Yeoville, saw its dividend plunge 44% in the year to end-September in the wake of the lockdown imposed by the state to curb the spread of Covid-19.
