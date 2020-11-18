Dipula notes difficulty of rent discounts given to tenants
Dipula’s property portfolio of about 190 properties is valued at R9.1bn, an increase of 3%
18 November 2020 - 18:03
The Covid-19 pandemic has forced Dipula Income Fund to give discounts to tenants struggling to make rental payments owing to a crumbling economy.
SA's lockdown began at the end of March, which halted much economic activity, resulting in a second-quarter annualised economic contraction of 51% and more than two-million people losing their jobs.
