PROPERTY Growthpoint falls after being the first listed property firm to raise equity since Covid-19 Its SA CEO, Estienne de Klerk, says the decision to raise capital through an accelerated bookbuild will prove to be the right one

Growthpoint Properties’ share price plunged the most since March — when SA was preparing for its national lockdown — on Thursday, after it became the first listed property company to raise equity since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Shares in SA’s largest listed real estate company, which has exposure to about R160bn worth of property in SA, the UK, Australia, Romania and Poland, fell 16.4% on Thursday, the biggest decline since March 23, after it announced that it had raised R4.3bn to cut its debt.