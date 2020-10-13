News Leader
WATCH: Why Balwin’s profit plunged
Balwin Properties CEO Steve Brookes talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
13 October 2020 - 07:36
Lockdown regulations have weighed on Balwin. The property group had to put construction activity on hold in March and it picked up again only in June.
As a result, interim revenue fell by 35%, but Balwin has still declared a dividend on 19.6c per share.
Business Day TV spoke to Balwin CEO Steve Brookes to discuss the results.
