WATCH: Why Balwin’s profit plunged

Balwin Properties CEO Steve Brookes talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results

13 October 2020 - 07:36 Business Day TV
Balwin Properties CEO Steve Brookes celebrates the company’s listing on the JSE in October 2015. Picture: SUPPLIED
Balwin Properties CEO Steve Brookes celebrates the company’s listing on the JSE in October 2015. Picture: SUPPLIED

Lockdown regulations have weighed on Balwin. The property group had to put construction activity on hold in March and it picked up again only in June.

As a result, interim revenue fell by 35%, but Balwin has still declared a dividend on 19.6c per share.

Business Day TV spoke to Balwin CEO Steve Brookes to discuss the results.

Companies
Companies
Companies
Companies
National
