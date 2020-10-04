National Ramaphosa lauds Balwin’s mega city development in Mooikloof Pretoria Public-private partnership will be worth about R84bn and create more than 115,000 jobs BL PREMIUM

Projects such as the Mooikloof Mega City in Pretoria, which is the biggest sectional title development in SA's history, will create thousands of much needed jobs and show investors that the country is serious about its infrastructure ambitions, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

The Mooikloof Mega City is a public-private partnership between the state and a number of private groups and is expected to be worth about R84bn, Ramaphosa said at the launch on Sunday. The residential section is JSE-listed Balwin Properties' largest-ever housing project and is projected to be worth R44bn when it is completed around 2030. It will include up to 50,000 houses.