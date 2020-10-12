Companies

Covid-19 lockdown cuts Balwin Properties’ profit by more than 50%

SA’s largest sectional title developer halted construction activity in late March and gradually resumed in June

12 October 2020 - 09:18 Odwa Mjo
Picture: 123RF/ AHOFOBOX

SA’s largest sectional title developer, Balwin Properties, said on Monday its profit dropped by more than 50% in the six months to end-August as Covid-19 affected its construction activity.

The company reported a 56% drop in profit to R81m while revenue decreased by 35% to R930m.

Balwin Properties halted construction activity in late March, at the start of the national lockdown, and gradually resumed in June after a move to level 3.

Headline earnings per share dropped 56% to 17c during the period while net asset value per share rose 9% to 631c. The company declared an interim dividend of 19.6c compared with 11.7c in the previous period.

Balwin handed over 896 apartments during the period, a 32% decrease from the comparable period.

The developer recently launched the Mooikloof Mega City in Pretoria, the largest sectional title development in SA, that will include 50,000 housing units.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Balwin’s share price jumps after Mooikloof Mega City launch

Share climbs at much as 15% but analyst warns the market may be overreacting to what is a long-term project
Companies
6 days ago

Ramaphosa lauds Balwin’s mega city development in Mooikloof in Pretoria

Public-private partnership will be worth about R84bn and create more than 115,000 jobs
National
1 week ago

