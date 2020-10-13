Markets

Oil prices steady as production picks up

13 October 2020 - 07:31 Sonali Paul
Oil pumps are seen after sunset outside Vaudoy-en-Brie, near Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
Oil pumps are seen after sunset outside Vaudoy-en-Brie, near Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

Melbourne — Oil prices were steady in early trade on Tuesday, sitting on losses of nearly 3% from the previous session after supplies began to resume in Norway and the US Gulf of Mexico and Libya resumed production at its largest oilfield.

The return of supply comes as resurgent Covid-19 infections in the US Midwest and Europe raise worries about fuel demand growth, posing a challenge for the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together called Opec+.

Opec+ has curbed supply to help shore up oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic, with cuts of 7.7-million barrels a day due to hold until December. The producers’ market monitoring panel is due to meet next Monday.

“It won’t be a huge surprise if finally the alliance decides to address the worsening situation and amend its action,” Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen, said in a note.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures inched up 1c to $39.44 a barrel at 1.17am GMT, while Brent crude futures rose 2c to $41.74 a barrel.

With workers returning to US Gulf of Mexico platforms after hurricane Delta and Norwegian workers returning to rigs after ending a strike, all eyes were on Libya, a member of Opec, which on Sunday lifted force majeure at the Sharara oilfield.

The country’s total output on Monday was at 355,000 barrels a day and will double if the Sharara field gets back to pumping at the 300,000 barrels it was producing before the Libyan military blockaded energy exports in January.

“That would effectively add 0.3% of global oil supply in a short time frame,” Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

Stoking worries about fuel demand, curbs were being tightened in Britain and the Czech Republic to battle rising cases of Covid-19, while French Prime Minister Jean Castex said he could not rule out local lockdowns.

Reuters

Gold price slips as dollar strengthens

Metal's decline checked by hopes for US fiscal stimulus package
Markets
37 minutes ago

JSE faces mostly firmer Asian markets on Tuesday

Sentiment has been boosted by hopes of a US stimulus package
Markets
47 minutes ago

Wall Street rises on renewed stimulus hope and tech stock rally

Amazon and Apple jump ahead of shopping event and newest iPhone release
Markets
9 hours ago

Oil prices slip after more output expected

Production in Libya is expected to rise to 355,000 barrels per day after force majeure at the Sharara oilfield was lifted on Sunday
Markets
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer on optimism of further US ...
Markets
2.
Wall Street rises on renewed stimulus hope and ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Is a rand rally on the cards?
Markets
4.
Global markets thrive as hopes for a Biden win in ...
Markets
5.
JSE could follow firmer Chinese markets as ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.