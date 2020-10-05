Companies / Property Balwin’s share price jumps after Mooikloof Mega City launch Share climbs at much as 15% but analyst warns the market may be overreacting to what is a long-term project BL PREMIUM

Balwin Properties’ share price jumped by nearly a fifth on Monday, the day after the group launched the largest sectional title development in SA's history.

The company is SA’s biggest developer of sectional title houses, the majority of which it builds to sell. In recent years the group has launched a rental business and started to build lower-priced product so that it can diversify its income streams.