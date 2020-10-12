Companies / Property Balwin’s bullish boss says builder can be worth R10bn by 2025 CEO Steve Brookes says demand for sectional title housing and aggressive building will be a boon BL PREMIUM

Balwin Properties’ CEO and founder Steve Brookes wants to grow SA’s largest sectional title provider fivefold in the next five years.

The company, which on Monday released financial results for the six months to August, in which its profit plummeted 56% as it could not build during the hard lockdown, will be worth R10bn by 2025, Brookes said.