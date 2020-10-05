Company Comment
Executive upgrade could help Balwin attract investment
05 October 2020 - 20:24
Balwin Properties’ share price may have made an impressive 13% leap on Monday after the launch of Mooikloof Mega City, the largest sectional title development planned in SA, but these gains seem unsustainable.
On Monday, Balwin will release its financial results for the six months to August having warned through a trading statement that Covid-19 and the lockdown stopped construction for months and derailed its performance.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now