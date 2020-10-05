Companies Company Comment Executive upgrade could help Balwin attract investment BL PREMIUM

Balwin Properties’ share price may have made an impressive 13% leap on Monday after the launch of Mooikloof Mega City, the largest sectional title development planned in SA, but these gains seem unsustainable.

On Monday, Balwin will release its financial results for the six months to August having warned through a trading statement that Covid-19 and the lockdown stopped construction for months and derailed its performance.