Grit Real Estate expands further in Morocco
The pan-African property fund wants to ring-fence its Moroccan assets in a new investment vehicle
12 February 2020 - 18:00
Grit Real Estate, the only pan-African landlord listed on the JSE, is increasing its investment in Morocco by buying a stake in a property business that will house all its current and future investments in the North African country.
The business will hold Grit’s largest asset, the shopping mall Anfaplace. Grit did not disclose the purchase price.
