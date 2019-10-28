Grit Real Estate eyes six potential acquisitions worth R1.5bn
Property deals in the pipeline include stakes in head offices of PwC and Huawei in Ghana
28 October 2019 - 05:05
Grit Real Estate, the only JSE-listed pan-African property fund, is set to acquire six properties for about R1.5bn in the next few months.
The company released an update on Friday on the JSE’s stock exchange news service about its acquisition pipeline. If successful, Grit would invest $103.5m (about R1.5bn) over the next few months.
