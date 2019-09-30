Grit Real Estate pins missed shareholder return target on London listing

Africa-focused Grit Real Estate said on Monday it has missed its 12% total shareholder return target for the year to end-June due to the costs of listing on the London Stock Exchange.

The group performed marginally below its market guidance, achieving reported total shareholder return of 9.3%. Total return refers to the entirety of all income earned from an investment in a period, as a proportion of the invested amount.

Net asset value per share growth was affected by exchange rate headwinds and costs of corporate activity that collectively resulted in a 4.7% reduction, chair Peter Todd said in the results. Excluding these effects, shareholders would have enjoyed a 14% total return.

Grit operates in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique and Zambia and has a market capitalisation of R5.8bn.

The group raised its dividend for the period 0.1% to 12.20 dollar cents per share, with net property income rising 25.97% to $32.32m.

Headline earnings per share rose 27.4% to 8.09 dollar cents.

Grit CEO Bronwyn Corbett said in the statement the company delivered a total return of 12.4% should the listing costs be excluded, and expected further growth in net asset value in the current period.

“Our portfolio delivered in line with expectations and the company’s targets despite currency headwinds and significant corporate activity, including a successful listing and capital raise on the London Stock Exchange” on July 31 2018, Corbett said.

“Country and sector diversification and our proactive asset management initiatives have helped the company to manage effectively the challenges faced in the retail sector across the continent,” he said.

Grit’s listing in London raised a net $121.6m after costs, though administrative costs had risen due to a number of one-off costs related to the listing, such as additional advisers for the process.

During the period Grit acquired two additional assets, the Acacia State development in Mozambique and a building in Ghana. This brought the company’s total portfolio to 25, with total income-producing assets valued at $825.2m at the end of the period, up 28% year on year.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za