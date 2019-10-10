Africa on the real-estate radar

Most SA developers, private equity players and listed property funds that entered the rest of Africa a decade ago, when the continent was still widely punted as the world’s next big growth story, cashed in big time. Back then there was a shortage of formal retail centres and Africa’s rapidly growing and aspiring consumer markets were eager to spend their newfound wealth.

Most of the initial money flow went into building shopping centres, which at the time were well supported by SA and international retailers, which were happy to pay rentals in US dollars. That created a lucrative hard currency income stream for investors. And those that sold on their properties to new entrants earned attractive returns on capital.

But then, in 2015, the oil and commodity price crash hit Africa. By 2017, most SA property players that had entered the continent had either canned further development plans or started to exit their investments. Many of those that held onto their properties took large valuation knocks, which understandably put a brake on investment flow to African real estate markets.

However, it appears that the continent is slowly but surely reappearing on investor radars. A few big-ticket deals have been concluded in the year to date by, among others, Grit Real Estate, the JSE’s only Africa-focused property fund; growth markets investor Actis, which was one of the early movers into Africa; and unlisted Growthpoint Investec African Properties. The latter is believed to have spent more than $100m this year buying two shopping centres from AttAfrica — Achimota Retail Centre in the Ghanaian capital of Accra and Manda Hill shopping centre in Lusaka, Zambia (see table).

But industry players warn that this time around, property punters will have to adopt a far more cautious and realistic approach. This was one of the key messages delivered at the annual Africa Property Investment (API) summit held in Sandton last week.