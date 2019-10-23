BULL’S EYE
JEREMY THOMAS: Ode to PE, PE’s odour and lessons owing to market timing
The windy city can get quite whiffy and investing wisely can be iffy
23 October 2019 - 14:38
You always know you are close to Port Elizabeth by the pong. When you cross the Swartkops River from the north, the offshore gale carries a whiff of mud and bad prawn. Enjoy it, because very soon the reek of organic rot will be overtaken by a peculiar eye-watering stench that could only come from the Algorax factory.
In the mid-1980s, I did not begrudge Algorax its vile mark on the world. It was a client, an integral part of the city, and I was a citizen.
