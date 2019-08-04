Companies / Property Rebosis to sell Grand Central in Cape Town to ease debt burden BL PREMIUM

Rebosis Property Fund will ease some pressure on its balance sheet with the sale of one of its largest office assets in the Western Cape, Grand Central.

The real estate investment trust which was formed by its CEO, Sisa Ngebulana, in 2010, is trying to reduce its high debt levels and regain investor community confidence by selling assets and restructuring the business.