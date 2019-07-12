Companies / Property

WATCH: Why Rebosis plans to sell most of its retail portfolio

Rebosis CEO Sisa Ngebulana talks to Business Day TV about the company’s change of strategy

12 July 2019 - 09:48 Business Day TV
Rebosis Property Fund’s share price plunged by almost 67% in the first half of the year as it dealt with high debt levels, a poor performance by UK mall owner New Frontier Properties and difficulties in renewing government leases.

As a result, the group has decided to sell most of its retail properties in an effort to deleverage.

Business Day TV caught up with CEO Sisa Ngebulana to discuss the change of strategy and what it could mean for the company.

