Property funds urged to slash dividend payout ratios

Reits enjoy tax benefits, the most valuable of which is that tax on their dividends is paid by shareholders and not the companies themselves. To keep their status in SA, Reits must pay at least 75% of their distributable earnings as dividends. In SA, Reits pay as much as 100% of their income, while in the US and UK it is common for a typical fund to hold back as much as a quarter of its income.

The head of listed property funds at Stanlib, Keillen Ndlovu, said due to weak economic conditions in SA Reits have to be more frugal and consider reducing dividend payout ratios.

Recently property companies reporting results have seen little or even negative dividend growth as they struggle with vacancies and rental reductions.

Conditions are difficult and property funds are struggling across SA, Ndlovu said.

“If they reduce the payout ratio now, it’ll take the pressure off them and they can use the earnings to focus on challenges such as bring their debt levels down,” he said.

As payout ratios overseas are 75%-90%, Ndlovu said, Reits retain some of the earnings to fund a portion of their operations or service interest costs.

“We may see payout ratios come down in SA. We have seen early signs of this but largely from distressed funds like Delta and Rebosis,” he said.

Ian Anderson, chief investment officer at Bridge Fund Managers, said JSE-listed property companies have used non-recurring cash flows to support dividend payments.

SA Reits should pay dividends using sustainable income and be more conservative, cutting payouts by as much as 10%.

SA Reits have also used income not derived from property rentals to support dividends.

“They have used capital-raising fees and other non-sustainable operating cash-flows, such as underwriting fees or money raised by their subsidiaries,” Anderson said.